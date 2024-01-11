MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Shares of MET stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after buying an additional 5,474,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

