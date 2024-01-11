Michael Hsing Sells 58,654 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $1,368,188.10.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $589.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $379.10 and a one year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

