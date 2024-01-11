Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,724 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of Rapid7 worth $35,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

