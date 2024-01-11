Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $35.65 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 142,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 40,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

