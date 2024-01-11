Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 51.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $589.19 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.10 and a fifty-two week high of $647.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,461 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,300. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

