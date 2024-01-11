Monte Financial Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after acquiring an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $389.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

