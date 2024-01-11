Morgan Stanley Downgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Equal Weight

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $195.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $117.82 and a 1-year high of $223.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

