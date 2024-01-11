Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

