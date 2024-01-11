MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $601.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $572.00 to $601.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $568.29.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $546.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $573.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.