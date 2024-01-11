NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.83.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.