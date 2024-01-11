Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Netflix stock opened at $478.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.61. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

