Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) vs. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Critical Survey

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intel and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 3 20 6 0 2.10 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Intel currently has a consensus price target of $37.39, indicating a potential downside of 21.24%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Netlist.

This table compares Intel and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $63.05 billion 3.17 $8.01 billion ($0.40) -118.67 Netlist $161.64 million 2.83 -$33.37 million ($0.26) -6.92

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel -3.11% 0.49% 0.27% Netlist -104.66% -221.99% -100.91%

Summary

Intel beats Netlist on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. It also provides high-performance computer solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, the company offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other equipment manufacturers. The company has a strategic partnership with Synopsys, Inc. to develop EDA and IP solutions and a collaboration with Red Hat to. deliver open source industrial automation to the manufacturing shop floor. The company The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Netlist



Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

