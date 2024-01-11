NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $78,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

