NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
