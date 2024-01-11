Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nevada Copper and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevada Copper 0 1 0 0 2.00 Freeport-McMoRan 1 5 6 0 2.42

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $44.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Nevada Copper.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevada Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $22.71 billion 2.61 $3.47 billion $1.48 27.89

This table compares Nevada Copper and Freeport-McMoRan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Nevada Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Nevada Copper and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevada Copper N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan 9.50% 9.98% 5.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Nevada Copper on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

