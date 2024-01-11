Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 25,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 327,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $735.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nevro by 63.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

