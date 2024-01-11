New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.