New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,374 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

