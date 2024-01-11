New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.28 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,766 shares of company stock worth $4,782,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

