New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

