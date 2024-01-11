New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.14 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.66 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

