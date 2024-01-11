New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.20 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $371.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.42.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

