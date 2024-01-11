New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after buying an additional 176,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,937,000 after buying an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.