New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $38,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $374.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $382.04.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

