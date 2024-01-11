New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $435.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.63 and its 200-day moving average is $403.12. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.33 and a 52 week high of $461.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

