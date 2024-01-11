New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,514 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.55.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $175.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.22. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $180.70.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

