New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,742 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.