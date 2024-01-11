New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,286 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

