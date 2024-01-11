New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,763 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.