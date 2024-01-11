New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,203 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in XPO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in XPO during the second quarter worth about $191,956,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.