New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,014 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 35.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.21. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

