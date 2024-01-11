New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,499 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.