New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,325 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

