New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. UBS Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.