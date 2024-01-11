Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 1.9 %

Newmont stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

