Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Up 11.8%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shares traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 46,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 447,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson acquired 250,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

