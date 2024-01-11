Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $98.65 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

