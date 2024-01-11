NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

