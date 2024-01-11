NOV (NYSE:NOV) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.94.

Get NOV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.