Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Novan has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at $2,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novan by 20.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

