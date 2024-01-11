NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $14.02 on Monday. NovoCure has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 127.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

