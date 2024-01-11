NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $19.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

NS opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

