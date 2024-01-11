nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,292,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $56.51 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

