NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading 2.7% Higher

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 1,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

NWTN Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

