Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $499.00

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 499 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 485.18 ($6.18), with a volume of 189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 483.50 ($6.16).

The company has a market capitalization of £870.81 million, a PE ratio of 389.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 464.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 449.73.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Peter Dubens bought 70,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £304,500 ($388,145.32). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 500,000 shares of company stock worth $220,770,000. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

