ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.18.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

ONEOK stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

