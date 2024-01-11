Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,541,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,776,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $158.50.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

