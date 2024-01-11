OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $1,350,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,111,024.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $780.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.83. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

