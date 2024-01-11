Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) vs. Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Opsens and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opsens N/A N/A N/A Harvard Bioscience -2.90% 3.42% 1.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opsens 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harvard Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Opsens and Harvard Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Opsens currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than Opsens.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opsens and Harvard Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opsens N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harvard Bioscience $113.33 million 1.79 -$9.52 million ($0.08) -59.50

Opsens has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harvard Bioscience.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Opsens on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc. develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices. It also develops, manufactures, and markets medical products; and offers OPP-GD fiber optic differential pressure sensors and the OEC fiber optic extensometer sensors. The company serves life sciences, energy, defense and aerospace, geotechnical, civil engineering, scientific laboratory, and various other markets. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and direct sales force in the United States, Japan, Canada, and internationally. Opsens Inc. was formerly known as Capital DCB inc. and changed its name to OpSens Inc. in October 2006. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings. It also provides preclinical products that includes platform to assess physiological data from organisms for research, drug discovery, and drug development services comprising implantable and externally worn telemetry systems for use in research to collect cardiovascular, central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic data; behavioral products; isolated organ and surgical products, instruments and accessories for tissue, and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; turn-key respiratory system solutions, including plethysmograph chambers, data acquisition hardware, physiological signal analysis software, and final report generation; inhalation and exposure systems; and GLP-capable data acquisition and analysis systems. The company markets its products through sales organizations, websites, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories; and contract research organizations and academic labs. It primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, Heka, Hugo Sachs, Multichannel Systems MCS GmbH, and Panlab brands. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Holliston, Massachusetts.

