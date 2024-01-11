Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $391.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.93. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.