Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

VRSK opened at $233.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.11 and its 200 day moving average is $235.74. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

